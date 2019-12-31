|
|
FINK GENEVIEVE L. "MILLIE"
Age 94 of Cranberry Township formerly of North Huntingdon, died Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born April 29, 1925 in Star Junction, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Larence. She was a former employee of W.T. Grant Co. at Norwin Shopping Center and was formerly active with St. Agnes Emerald Club and the Golden Echo's at Immaculate Conception Church. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Francis L. "Frye" Fink and siblings Mary Tomkovicz, Walter Lawrence, and Edward, Frank, and Stanley Larence. She is survived by her daughter Janice (Donald) Emert of Cranberry Township; her grandchildren Lori (A.J.) Sedlak, Scott (Sue) Emert, and Diane (Todd) Bookwalter; her great-grandchildren Aaron, Stephanie, Madelyn, Emily, Katelyn, and Allison; also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to Noon, Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin. Parting prayers will be at Noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 308 2nd St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019