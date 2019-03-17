|
LEVARSE GENEVIEVE
On Saturday, March 16, 2019; Wife of the late Stanley (Abe) Levarse; loving mother of Kenneth (Audrey) Levarse; sister of Leona Malizio, and the late Stella Jeglinski, Kay Adamski, Ann Cooley, Rose LeRoy, Thomas, Stanley and Edward Pryke; grandmother of Todd (Erika), and Derek Levarse; proud great-grandmother to two beautiful great-granddaughters Kirsten and Charlotte; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesay 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third St. Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the All Saints P.N.C. Church 500 Fifth St. Carnegie, PA 15106 or to Kane Regional Center, Scott TWP.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019