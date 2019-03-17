Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Resources
More Obituaries for GENEVIEVE LEVARSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENEVIEVE LEVARSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GENEVIEVE LEVARSE Obituary
LEVARSE GENEVIEVE

On Saturday, March 16, 2019; Wife of the late Stanley (Abe) Levarse; loving mother of Kenneth (Audrey) Levarse; sister of Leona Malizio, and the late Stella Jeglinski, Kay Adamski, Ann Cooley, Rose LeRoy, Thomas, Stanley and Edward Pryke; grandmother of Todd (Erika), and Derek Levarse; proud great-grandmother to two beautiful great-granddaughters Kirsten and Charlotte; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesay 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third St. Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the All Saints P.N.C. Church 500 Fifth St. Carnegie, PA 15106 or to Kane Regional Center, Scott TWP.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now