ARBASAK GENEVIEVE M.
Age 95, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died March 25, 2019. Formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Beloved Wife of the late Casimir Anthony; loving Mother of Thomas J. (Nancy) and Christine A. Arbasak, all of St. Petersburg, Florida; preceded in death by her children David P., James M, and Cynthia J. Cwiklik; dear grandmother "Gigi" of four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Adalbert's Church, Prince of Peace Parish on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019