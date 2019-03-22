Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GENEVIEVE (PORTER) NETZEL JANSEN Obituary
NETZEL JANSEN GENEVIEVE (PORTER)

Age 89, of Ross Township, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019; Wife of the late Charles J. Netzel, Jr., the late William Yatsko, and the late Melvin Jansen; loving mother of Charles J. Netzel, III (Mary Ellen), Mary Lynn Netzel, Carol J. Phelps, and Michael G. Netzel (Kathy); proud grandmother of Danielle and Ashley Phelps, Nathyn Netzel, Michael Netzel, Jr., and Hayley Netzel; sister of the late Estelle Kress, the late James Porter, and the late Edward Porter; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Teresa of Avila Church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Holiday Dr., #110 Foster Plaza 9, Pgh., PA 15220 or www.heartlandhospicefund.org. Genevieve loved dancing and traveling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when it involved a game of 500.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
