DORIA GENEVIEVE ROSE "GEN"

Age 88, of Orlando, FL died Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Monroeville, PA. Gen was born in Butler, PA on September 4, 1931. She was the 12th child of Joseph and Victoria Penar Nietrzeba. She graduated from Butler High in 1949. Gen and her sister, Frances were in the Lyndora Drum and Bugle Corps. Gen met her husband, Charles Edward Doria at her brother, Walter's wedding. Married 69 years, Chuck and Gen traveled widely and often. They lived for 30 years in Florida, and Gen loved every minute there. Gen was a homemaker who raised four children. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Art) Hawk, of Murrysville, PA and Linda (Joe) Marx, of Griffin, GA; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances Black, of Cabot, PA; two sisters-in-law, Mary Louise Roccki, of Cabot, PA and Donna Nietrzeba, of Grayson, GA; two brothers-in-law, Darwin Whitehead, of Circleville, OH and Larry Thomas, of Plum Boro, PA; one daughter-in-law, Marjorie Doria Williams, of Gaithersburg, MD; one son-in-law, Ralph Gonzalez, of Tampa, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; 11 brothers and sisters; her son, Frank Joseph Doria; her daughter, Cynthia Lee Gonzalez; her grandson, David William Woods Gonzalez; two sisters-in-law, Rose Florine Whitehead and Anna Mae Thomas; and one brother-in-law, Louis Daniel Roccki. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 429 Center Ave., Butler, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the viewing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, PA. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.

www.martinfh.net