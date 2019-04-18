Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
On Saturday, April 6, 2019 age 85, of McKeesport, PA. Mother of Rodney (Val) Spencer; grandmother of Ashley, Adam, Nigel, Audrey and Rodney, Jr.; great-grandmother of Brenae, Alexandria and Ayuri; also survived by other family and friends. Visitation Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 19, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral Saturday 11 a.m. on April 20, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA. Interment McKeesport-Versailles Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
