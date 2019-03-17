Home

A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
GENEVIEVE T. DELVECCHIO Obituary
DELVECCHIO GENEVIEVE T.

Age 90, of Clairton died Friday, March 15, 2019 with her children at her side. Daughter of the late Giulio and Frances Garcia Gimiliano, she is a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish, the former Sons of Columbus Council #6, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels; widow of Angelo DelVecchio; she is survived by her son, Kenneth of Wilkins Township and her daughter, Diane (Greg) McAchren of Orlando, FL; her sister, Adeline Bodnar of Clairton, and her brother, Dan Gimiliano of Castle Shannon; and nieces; and nephews. Friends will be received at the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME (412-233-5700) 555 5th St., Clairton, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Clare Church, Clairton, PA. Entombment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
