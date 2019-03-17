DELVECCHIO GENEVIEVE T.

Age 90, of Clairton died Friday, March 15, 2019 with her children at her side. Daughter of the late Giulio and Frances Garcia Gimiliano, she is a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish, the former Sons of Columbus Council #6, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels; widow of Angelo DelVecchio; she is survived by her son, Kenneth of Wilkins Township and her daughter, Diane (Greg) McAchren of Orlando, FL; her sister, Adeline Bodnar of Clairton, and her brother, Dan Gimiliano of Castle Shannon; and nieces; and nephews. Friends will be received at the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME (412-233-5700) 555 5th St., Clairton, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Clare Church, Clairton, PA. Entombment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park.