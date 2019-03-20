Home

Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
ENGLEHART GENEVIEVE W.

Age 92, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 19, 2019. She was born December 25, 1926 in Arnold to the late Harry and Elsie McClain Whittaker and graduated from Arnold High School and Robert Morris College. She was employed by ALCOA Research Laboratories in New Kensington. Mrs. Englehart was a former member of both the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Kensington and the Burrellton Women's Club. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and watching Steeler football and Penn State football. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Daria Miller of Verona; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edwin T. Engelhart; a sister, Alice Ritter; a brother, Robert Whittaker; an infant son and a young brother. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Union Cemetery Mausoleum, Arnold. To leave an online condolence visit:


www.rossgwalker.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
