NOVAK GENEVIEVE W. (PACEWICZ)

On Friday, April 5, 2019, of Bethel Park, formerly of Blawnox. Beloved wife of 57 years to Andrew J. Novak; daughter of the late Mary and Vincent Pacewicz; sister of the late Helen, Sophie, Dorothy, Steve, Walter, John, Caesar and Stanley. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. Jenny was very active and will be missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Monday evening only from 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 8:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 9:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.