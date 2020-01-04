|
WEISSER GENEVRA M. (WILSON)
passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Ohio Valley General Hospital on December 31, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Her journey began on March 5, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA with her parents Francis and Frank Wilson. Genevra grew up in Carrick with her siblings Gus, Jim and Dick. Beloved wife of William F. Weisser (deceased); mother of Jeanne (Robert) McKivitz, David (Cindy) Weisser, Eric (Jackie) Weisser, Pat (April) Dorrenbacher, and Nick (Bonnie) Dorrenbacher; also surviving are her grandchildren Bobby (Tracey) McKivitz, David (Marcy) McKivitz, Audrey Puckey, Ryan (Aimee) Wysocki, Kelley Walker, Nicole (Peter) Tekula, Lisa (Elizabeth) McKivitz, Lynn (Josh) Johnson, Anja Weisser, Gracie Weisser, Zach (Bekky) Weisser, Callan Weisser, Hayley Weisser, Mike Dorrenbacher, Wes Dorrenbacher, Katlyn Dorrenbacher, Gunner Dorrenbacher, and great-grandchildren Christopher McKivitz, Jonathan (Morgan) McKivitz, Kristina (Casey) Walton, Samantha (Ryan) Hohn, Megan Puckey, Milania Tekula, Kinley Tekula, Carter Johnson, and Capri Johnson. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Genevra served the community for over 30 years as a crossing guard and was an active parishioner of the Roman Catholic parishes in McKees Rocks over the years. An avid camper, her other interests included spending time with family, baking, crafts, sewing, and living in the Christmas spirit all year long. Mom, Granny, Great Gran, Gen was truly a lover of life. Also known as "Granny Granny Ding Dong", her life motto was to "put a smile on your face and a song in your heart". She will be dearly missed each and every day ahead. And as she always said to those she loved most, we will "LOVE YOU ALWAYS". Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m., Monday, St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. mcdermottfh.com