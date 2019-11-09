|
|
FRANKOVICH GEOFFREY WILLIAM
Age 65, on November 5, 2019 at Gwinett Medical Center (GA) Neurological ICU after succumbing to traumatic brain injuries sustained in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on October 27, 2019. Born in the Lawrenceville section of Pittsburgh in 1953, Geoffrey attended St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church, Millvale, PA and its school and was a 1971 graduate of North Catholic High School and a later graduate of Allegheny County Community College. In his youth, Geoffrey enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball and football, but his true passion was for the game of golf. A former club champion at Deer Run Golf Club (now the Pittsburgh National Golf Club), Geoffrey enjoyed and truly excelled in his favorite sport. In 1999, Geoffrey moved to Lawrenceville, GA and took his Pittsburgh Steelers pride with him. You could take the Steeler fan out of Pittsburgh, but you could never take Pittsburgh out of Geoffrey. As in sports, Geoffrey's professional sales career took him to award-winning heights. Geoffrey was the consummate athlete, professional, business associate, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, son, stepdad and husband. Husband of Holly Splinter; and stepdad to Jayce Kennimer. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard J. and Jennie B. (Bronowicz); and his wife, Diane (Pieszak) Frankovich; brother of Paul, William (Nan), Janice (Michael); and uncle to Paige Gresko. Also beloved nephew of the late Charles and Theresa Horvatich and the late Helen Bronowicz along with numerous other aunts and uncles. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceville, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Shepard Brain & Spine Center https://www.shepherd.org/giving/charitable-giving. Arrangements by BYRD & FLANIGAN CREMATORY AND FUNERAL SERVICE, Lawrenceville, GA. (770) 962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019