BALTA, JR. GEORGE A.
Of Dravosburg, on March 3, 2020, age 92. Husband of Eleanor (Vrabel) Balta; father of Richard (Lori) Balta, Blaze (Deb) Balta, and Cheryl (Neil) Pettes; grandfather of Trevor and Tristan Balta, Trent, Allison, and Broc Balta, and Ryan and Dylan Pettes; son of the late George A., Sr., and Ella (Kushner) Balta; brother of Eleanor "Tootsie" Stanchik, Dr. Paul (Carole) Balta, and Stephen (Helen) Balta; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 3-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m., at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Duquesne. Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, West Mifflin. Condolences may be left at:
