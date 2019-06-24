Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Resources
BURGESS GEORGE A.

Age 84, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of New York City, NY, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie D. (Olinski) Burgess; son of the late George A. and Mary A. (Thomas) Burgess; loving father of Victoria Burgess (Bruce) Goodman and Susan Burgess (Richard) Tencza; grandfather of Bruce Goodman, Jr. Mr. Burgess was a veteran of the US Air Force having served during  the Korean Conflict in the para-rescue squadrons. He was a member of the Air Rescue Association, American Legion, Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsman's Club, Croation Fraternal Union and the NRA. He was retired from Latrobe Steel as a systems analyst, supervisor of the data center and later supervisor in maintenance. Friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Blessing Service, 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment private by family only in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the s Project, 600 River Ave. Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, The , 333 E. Carson St. # 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to St. Jude Children's  Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
