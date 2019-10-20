|
CZAKOCZI GEORGE A.
Age 90, of West Mifflin, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice. He was born on January 11, 1929, in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Emri and Elizabeth Miscsko Czakoczi. On February 5, 1949, George was united in marriage to Martha Smith in Munhall, PA. In 1949, George proudly enlisted to serve his country as a member of the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1952. George was a steel worker for U.S. Steel for forty-two years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Homestead Park Methodist Church in Munhall, PA, where he was very active in church activities especially in the church choir. He also sang in the US Steel Men's Choir for many years. George loved music and dancing. He met his wife, Martha, at a roller-skate dance and they danced together for seventy years. They were especially fond of square-dancing and traveled nationally to square dancing competitions throughout the years. They were volunteers at the Benedum Center for Performing Arts and the Byhm Theatre in Pittsburgh for many years. Surviving besides his loving wife, Martha; are his daughter, Carol Persons of Blossvale; six grandchildren, Christopher (Cindy) Persons, Jason (Sara) Persons, James (Lisa) Persons, Sara (Jeff) Austin, Timothy Czakoczi, and Andrew Czakoczi; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by a son, James Czakoczi; and a son-in-law, Karl Persons. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Homestead Park Methodist Church in Munhall, PA. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Lebanon Church Cemetery in West Mifflin, PA. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middlesettlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Arrangements have been entrusted to the IRONSIDE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019