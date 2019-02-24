HARBAUGH GEORGE A.

Age 89 of Bulger, PA who passed on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (Roedler) Harbaugh; beloved father of Debbie Kowalik, Dennis Harbaugh, Timothy (Karen) Harbaugh, Mark Harbaugh, Ronald Harbaugh and Betty (the late Sam) Donaldson; cherished grandfather of seven; adored great-grandfather of seven; brother of Charles (Joan) Harbaugh and Frank (Pam) Harbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. George retired from operated engineers Local #66 as a heavy equipment operator. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. A member of Lafayette Masonic Lodge #544 Carnegie, Scottish Rights and Chartiers Commandery #78 of the Knights Templar, Odd Fellows of Carnegie, and Pgh. History and Landmarks Foundation. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette, Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a funeral service will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by interment Robinson Church Cemetery, Bulger, PA. Masonic Service, Sunday evening at 7 p.m.