HERTRICH GEORGE A.

Age 70, of Kennedy Twp., suddenly, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret; loving father of Anna; brother of Sharlene Lubitz, Michael Hertrich, Douglas Hertrich and the late Frank Hertrich and Dorothy DeLong; also survived by nieces and nephews. George was a proud Navy Veteran and retired from Fed Ex Corporation in Moon Twp. Friends received Tuesday 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street McKees Rocks where Services will begin on Thursday (time later) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish, St. Boniface Church, 2208 East Street Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212 (time later). EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a Mass be said in repose of George's soul.