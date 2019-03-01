PUSKARICH GEORGE A.

Age 66, of Indiana Township passed away at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Dear son of the late George and Mary (Goberni) Puskarich; beloved husband for 43 years of Janice (Stalewski) Puskarich. George was the loving father of John Puskarich and Paul Puskarich, and proud Pap Pap of Julie and Nina. Brother-in-law of Janet Molek, Carol Panek, and Edward Stalewski. George graduated from Penn State University and retired as a Manager with PPG Industries, having lived with his family in Pittsburgh, Alabama, and France. George and his family wish to thank Dr. Daniel Monahan for his outstanding care. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 2510 Middle Rd. Glenshaw, PA 15116. Entombment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. Oakmont. (412) 828-3535