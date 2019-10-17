Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
GEORGE A. TESSMER Jr.

GEORGE A. TESSMER Jr. Obituary
TESSMER, JR. GEORGE A.

Age 97, formerly of Upper St. Clair, died peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. George was born May 6, 1922, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late George A. and Agnes M. Tessmer. He served in the US Army in World War II, graduated in Engineering from Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh and retired from U.S. Steel Corp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mae Blasche Tessmer; his second wife, Margaret "Peg" Watkins Danver Tessmer; and his son-in-law, Robert Schrecengost. George is survived by his two daughters, Karen Schrecengost (Chip Mohan) of Valencia, PA, and Susan (James) Weiland of Pittsburgh; stepchildren, Barbara (J. Michael) Henderson of Hardeeville, SC, Charlotte (David) Lisle of Wadsworth, OH, and Richard W. (Mary Jo) Danver, III of Reynoldsburg, OH; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. At the request of the family, all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to BEINHAUER (724-941-3211).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
