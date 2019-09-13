|
WOLF, III GEORGE A.
Age 50, of Millvale, PA died at home Monday, August 26, 2019. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School which he paid for himself by working at the St. James Rectory and the Central Catholic cafeteria. George also received a degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was the oldest of three brothers, the Irish twin of his surviving brother, Craig Patrick Wolf of Pittsburgh and preceded in death by his younger brother, Matthew Ryan Wolf. George is also survived by his uncle, Patrick Kevin Kelly of Somerset. George was one of a kind with a huge heart, clever wit, an infectious laugh and would lighten up any room he stepped into. George was a passionate fisherman, tennis player, cook and amateur comedian. In his own words, he was an "eat, drink, and be merry type of guy". Above all that, George was a great friend and was loved by many. Everyone who ever met George was a better person for having known him. George was raised in the Regent Square area of Pittsburgh where he perfected his tennis skills on the clay courts at Frick Park. Later he brought those skills to Deer Valley YMCA Camp where he worked as a counselor for many years. George influenced and touched so many lives through Deer Valley and his legacy there will live on forever. He is also survived by an extended family of more friends and loved ones than can be counted. Today, the world is a little less funny, a little more sober, and a little less kind without George Wolf in it. A service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, September 16th at St. James Catholic Church at 718 Franklin Avenue, Wilkinsburg. A wake will follow at The Pub in the Park, 7034 Blackhawk St., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's memory to the Deer Valley Family Camp Endowment, PO Box 1424, McMurray, PA 15317. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019