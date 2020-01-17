|
|
MAZUR, JR. GEORGE ALBERT
Age 79, of Statesville, NC, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Mr. Mazur was born May 3, 1940 in Wilmerding, PA and was the son of the late George Albert Mazur, Sr. and Margaret Nesta Mazur. He was a graduate of Westinghouse Memorial High School and Slippery Rock University. George was a Chemistry/Biology teacher for 33 years and Head Coach for the Men's Varsity Basketball Team at Baldwin High School. After graduating from college, he taught and served as an assistant coach at St. Thomas High School in Braddock. He started teaching at Baldwin High School and was an assistant coach for the Highlanders for six years before being named head coach in 1970. Mazur retired from Baldwin in 1998 after 27 years as Head Coach where career highlights included an overall record of 375-263, 14 playoff appearances, eight section titles, one WPIAL championship game berth (1984-85), five trips to the Las Vegas Holiday Prep Classic, plus four selections as a Keystone State Summer Games coach as well as coaching in the prestigious Roundball Classic. He is survived by his beloved Susan; adoring children, Melinda of Pittsburgh, Michael (Lisa McKinney) of Lansdale, PA, Matthew of Lafayette, IN; George (Lisa) of Pittsburgh as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Back Pack Ministries, c/o South Iredell High School, 299 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, NC 28677. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020