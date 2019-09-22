|
HANEY GEORGE ALVIN
Age 72, passed away peacefully, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine Haney; dear father of Kimberly (Alan) Alonso, Jaime (Butch) White and Matthew Haney; grandfather of Jessica, Nathaniel, Makayla, Avery, Hannah, Jaiman, Calder and Helaine; brother of Helen and Susan. Friends received Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where Service will be held Wednesday 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019