Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
More Obituaries for GEORGE HANEY
GEORGE ALVIN HANEY


1947 - 2019
GEORGE ALVIN HANEY Obituary
HANEY GEORGE ALVIN

Age 72, passed away peacefully, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine Haney; dear father of Kimberly (Alan) Alonso, Jaime (Butch) White and Matthew Haney; grandfather of Jessica, Nathaniel, Makayla, Avery, Hannah, Jaiman, Calder and Helaine; brother of Helen and Susan. Friends received Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where Service will be held Wednesday 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
