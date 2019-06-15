LOOS GEORGE ARTHUR

Age 90, passed away in the Bethel Park home that he built and lived in for the past sixty-six years on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Arthur was born to Margaret and John Loos. He grew up in the East Pittsburgh area as the baby brother to older sisters Georgia and Ruth, and brother of John Bernard. Arthur began a lifetime of being a hard worker in his youth, before joining the United States Marine Corps in 1945. Arthur proudly served his country as a member of the China Marines, serving overseas in post-WWII Asia, assisting in the surrender and disarmament of Japanese troops. After returning to the Pittsburgh area, he married his one true love Estelle, and created a loving family with her, together raising their five children. Arthur was a steelworker for over thirty years with J & L Steel on the South Side of Pittsburgh until his retirement in 1979, often supplementing his income as a mechanic, taxi driver and bartender. Although he retired as a steelworker, Arthur went on to use his mechanic skills and established the business JAKS House of Bends in Washington, PA with his two sons Kirk and James. He worked side by side with both sons for almost forty years, only slowing down in the last few months of his life. Arthur was proud that he and his wife Estelle raised five successful children, of which two sons and one daughter are thriving business owners, one daughter has a distinguished career in civil service, and another daughter successful in the medical field. After the untimely passing of his wife Estelle, Arthur remained faithfully hers in the home they made together, often cooking his renowned spaghetti sauce for his family, and immensely enjoying the abundant wildlife that lived in his yard. Arthur was preceded in death by both of his parents, Margaret and John; his sisters, Georgia Hilger and Ruth Reynolds; his brother, John Bernard Loos; his wife, Estelle; and one granddaughter, Alexzandra Danielle Loos. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Menozzi, son, Kirk Arthur (Roberta) Loos, son, James (Cathy) Loos, daughter, Jacqueline (Mark) Mingrone, daughter, Arlette (Kevin) Gray; as well as eleven of his remaining grandchildren, Michelle Menozzi, Mary Catherine O'Connor, Kirk D. Loos, Christopher Loos, Jaminique Milliren, Colton Loos, Gabrielle DelVecchio, Luke Mingrone, Ryan Gray, Megen Booher, and Joel Gray. Arthur is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arthur will be missed tremendously, but the Force will be with him, Always. Friends and visitors will be received at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in George's name to American Legion Post 760, 2409 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com