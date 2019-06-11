Home

More Obituaries for GEORGE TAIT
GEORGE B. TAIT

GEORGE B. TAIT Obituary
TAIT GEORGE B.

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, age 70, of Ingram. Beloved husband for 49 years of Maureen Keller Tait; loving father of Shannon Tait and the late Seamus M. (surviving wife, Marissa) and Ryan C. Tait; dear grandfather of Kellan and Kaycie Chapman; brother of Peggy Parks and Janet Voshall; brother-in law of Susan Nau; also numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the . www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 11, 2019
