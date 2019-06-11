|
TAIT GEORGE B.
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, age 70, of Ingram. Beloved husband for 49 years of Maureen Keller Tait; loving father of Shannon Tait and the late Seamus M. (surviving wife, Marissa) and Ryan C. Tait; dear grandfather of Kellan and Kaycie Chapman; brother of Peggy Parks and Janet Voshall; brother-in law of Susan Nau; also numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the . www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
