Age 75, of McMurray, formerly of Natrona Heights and Mars, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Brad was the beloved husband of 47 years to Connie (Harned) Weimer; loving father of Amy (Eric) Dahl; devoted grandpa of Heidi and Claudia Dahl; dear brother of Sylvia F. (the late Donald) Neubert and James L. (Janet) Weimer; brother-in-law of Ruth M. (Daniel) Shirley, Alice P. (Frank) Bruno, and John C. (Nancy) Harned. Brad is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William "Roy" and Pearl B. Weimer. Brad earned his Master's Degree in Spanish from IUP. While completing his Bachelor's degree, he studied abroad at the University of Valladolid in Spain. He taught for 30 years in Highlands School District, where he was a dedicated elementary school teacher and elementary Spanish teacher. While in the Army reserves from 1970- 1976, he also tutored other soldiers. Brad was an avid reader, photographer, and skier. He spent many years skiing with his family at Hidden Valley. Other hobbies included following global markets and traveling. He recently traveled to Spain with Connie in September 2019. They enjoyed a wonderful trip down memory lane. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family will be welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211), on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1-3:30 p.m. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Peters Township Public Library, 616 E McMurray Rd, McMurray, PA 15317. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019