BELANCIK GEORGE
George "Judy" Belancik, 91, was Born April 15, 1928 in Duquesne. He was the son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Sabol) Belancik. Beloved husband of the late Violet (Obradovich). He is survived by his loving children Michael "Sonny" Galagaza of Redondo Beach, Mary Simon of West Mifflin, George "Guj" Belancik of Hermosa Beach, Debbie (Jim) Driscoll of West Mifflin, and Richard "Blee" (Doreen) Belancik of West Mifflin. He was affectionately known as Pappy to Lisa Simon, Michael Galagaza, Anthony (Claudia) Galagaza, Melissa (Marty) Clark, Steve (Sharon) Driscoll, Erin (Sean) Welsh, Cory Desmond, Richie (Rachel) Belancik, Jared (Erica) Crevar. GP (Great Grandpap) to Sarah and Luke Galagaza, Violet Clark, Ava and Ryan Driscoll, Stephen, Quinn and Cruz Welsh, Rylee and Troy Belancik, and Miah Crevar. Also survived by sister-in-law Dolly Skorich and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Bobby "Blee" Belancik, brother Al Belancik, and sisters Margaret Shimko and Helen Belancik. The family would also like to extend their thanks to Liz and Ashley from Bridges Hospice for their care and support. Friends received Mon. 6-8 p.m. and Tue. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8. p.m. A blessing will be held Wed. 10 a.m. Interment following at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020