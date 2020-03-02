|
|
BULAZO III GEORGE
On Saturday, February 29, 2020, George Bulazo III, age 60, of McKeesport, formerly of South Park. George graduated from South Park High School. He was the beloved son of the late Dr. George Bulazo, Jr. and Monna (Kobasa) Bulazo; brother of Roxanne Watts and the late Lydianne Bulazo; he is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. George had a loving heart, boundless energy, and a child-like amazement of the world. He loved his Steelers, his music and movies, relished a fine steak dinner, and especially, he loved all his family. Friends received Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, Monongahela, followed by a Funeral Service in church at 11 a.m. Interment Deer Creek Cemetery, Cheswick, PA. The family requests donations in George's name to Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 506 High Street, Monongahela, PA 15063. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, South Park Twp., (412) 655-4600. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020