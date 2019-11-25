Home

Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
GEORGE C. WOLFF


1933 - 2019
George C. Wolff, 86, of Moon Twp, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in his home.  He was born in New Castle, PA on August 17, 1933, the son of the late George and Johanna (Taub) Wolff. He served his country in the US Army and retired from Eastern Airlines after 30 years of service as a ticket agent.  He also retired after 12 years of service from Charlie Brown's Airport Parking.  Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Edna (Lechner) Wolff; three sons, Doug Wolff (Lorie), TX; Scott Wolff (Charlene), Moon Twp., Mike Wolff (Stephanie), TX; a grandson, John Wolff, TX; and a step-grandson, Joe Gavita (Dana), Mt. Lebanon.  His loving feline companion, Morris will miss him as well. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday November 26 th from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES of Moon Twp. (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) Interment and Military Honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA, on Wednesday. The family wishes to thank Jimmy and Stu for all the time they spent with George over all these years.  A special thanks to his "Blonde Angel" Diane for all the love and precious moments during his final days. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
