|
|
CAFARO GEORGE
Age 84, lifelong resident of Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Loving son of the late Mike and Rose (Petrolio) Cafaro; loving husband and best friend for 61 years of Elizabeth D'Angelo Cafaro; loving father of Linda Cafaro and Michael (Susan) Cafaro; grandfather of Stephanie (Gerald) Edwards and Amy (Troy) Cox; great-grandfather of Mya and Luca Cox and Brooklyn Edwards; brother of Ann (Jack) Lockhart and the late Mary Petraglia, Carmella Belsterling, Philomena Redding, Lucille Cafaro, Stella Perry, Frank Cafaro, Elizabeth Till, Rosemarie Henderson and Joann Jefferson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. If desired, donations may be made to the St. Mary of the Mount Restoration Fund. Visitations on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Saturday, 12 noon. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019