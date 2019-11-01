|
|
CUNNINGHAM GEORGE "CHUB"
Peacefully, on October 26, 2019, age 94, formally a resident of Liberty Boro for 65 years. George was born in Wilson, PA to the late George and late Olive (Sager) Cunningham. He was the devoted husband of Louise (Walker) Cunningham for 62 years. Loving father of Boyce (companion, Beth Joseph) Cunningham of Sacramento, CA, Karen (Late Joe) Pedulla of Pitcairn, PA, and George (Patte) Cunningham of Reno, NV; adoring grandfather of four; great-grandfather of seven and great-great-grandfather of five. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. George was a member of the Greatest Generation, and proudly served his country as a United States Marine during World War II. He was an avid big game hunter. In his younger years, he belonged to a hunting club and made numerous trips to Wyoming and Montana. Family and friends are welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332, on Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. George will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park with military honors. For online condolences, please visit www.alfierifuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019