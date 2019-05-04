Home

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, George, age 73, of Lawrenceville. Husband of the late Karen Kane; best friend to Deb Patton; loving father of George, Jr., Jamie, and the late Benny Kane; brother of Ed (Carol), Marty (Penny), and the late Tom Kane; grandfather of Ryan, Benny, Eamon, Roman, and Savannah; great-grandfather of Greyson and Quinn. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., at 52nd St. in Lawrenceville. Visitation Sunday only, from 1 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 4, 2019
