KVASNAK GEORGE D.
On Sunday, April 14, 2019, age 90, of Elizabeth Twp. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and founder/owner of Garage Door Service, Inc. in Elizabeth. He was a son of the late George J. and Mary (Matusovic) Kvasnak; husband of the late Gerda (Schwarz) Kvasnak; father of Lynn Metheney and the late Martin J. Kvasnak; grandfather of Jonathan M. Kvasnak; and brother of Laverne Thompson. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. No services are planned. Offer condolences at bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019