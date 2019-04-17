Home

Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
GEORGE D. KVASNAK


GEORGE D. KVASNAK Obituary
KVASNAK GEORGE D.

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, age 90, of Elizabeth Twp. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and founder/owner of Garage Door Service, Inc. in Elizabeth. He was a son of the late George J. and Mary (Matusovic) Kvasnak; husband of the late Gerda (Schwarz) Kvasnak; father of Lynn Metheney and the late Martin J. Kvasnak; grandfather of Jonathan M. Kvasnak; and brother of Laverne Thompson. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. No services are planned. Offer condolences at bekavacfuneralhome.com.

