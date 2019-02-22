Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
GEORGE D. POWELL

POWELL GEORGE D.

Of Cabot, PA, formerly of Bethel Park, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Mabel (Keeler) Powell; loving father of Kim A. Belfield (Ben); brother of Jacqueline Feller (Raymond) and Joyce Gehrmann (Charlie); also grandfather of Chris, Chad and Brad. George was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed trains and photography. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT88), Library, where a funeral service will be Sunday at 4:00 p.m.


davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
