DR. GEORGE E. BAXMEIER

DR. GEORGE E. BAXMEIER Obituary
BAXMEIER DR. GEORGE E.

Age 88, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 46 years to the late  Constance Carole Baxmeier; loving father of Cheryl B. (Gene) Gorski, Susan C. (Tom) Keane, and Lisa Gail (Keith) Zabelsky; adoring grandfather of Jessica, David, Heather, Bill, Alex,and Nicole. Dr. Baxmeier practiced optometry with his father for over 40 years in the Wilkinsburg area. He was past president of the Wilkinsburg Kiwanis Club. George was a family man, an avid bowler, fisherman, golfer and gardener, and enjoyed playing cards. Friends will be received Thursday, April 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Friday at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial. Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://donations.diabetes.org or , https://act.alz.org/. Please visit:


www.jobefuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
