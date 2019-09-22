Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
GEORGE E. CUNIC

GEORGE E. CUNIC Obituary
CUNIC GEORGE E.

Age 69, of Gibsonia, suddenly, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Dear son of the late George and Anna May Cunic; loving "adopted son" of Joyce Carney; he is also survived by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. George worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for over 40 years. He loved participating and attending the Drum Corp. shows, especially the Santa Clara VanGuards. He was also involved in the Pittsburgh Renaissance City Choir. No visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Ursula Church at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Animal Friends. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
