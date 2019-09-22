|
CUNIC GEORGE E.
Age 69, of Gibsonia, suddenly, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Dear son of the late George and Anna May Cunic; loving "adopted son" of Joyce Carney; he is also survived by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. George worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for over 40 years. He loved participating and attending the Drum Corp. shows, especially the Santa Clara VanGuards. He was also involved in the Pittsburgh Renaissance City Choir. No visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Ursula Church at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Animal Friends. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019