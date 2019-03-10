LYONS GEORGE E. JR.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019 age 60 of Wexford, PA. Beloved husband of 36 years to Ruth E. Lyons; devoted father of Marie (Brian) Farkas and James Lyons; loving son of George E. and Kathleen Lyons; dear brother of Michael (Linda) Lyons, David Lyons, Jacqueline (Robert) Dunbar and the late Patricia Lyons; adoring grandfather of Garrett and Colin Farkas. Also survived by numerous brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. George gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and his trips to Disney World. Friends will be received Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, Pa 15090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10am, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Wexford. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , heart.org or a .