Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE LYONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE E. LYONS Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGE E. LYONS Jr. Obituary
LYONS GEORGE E. JR.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019 age 60 of Wexford, PA. Beloved husband of 36 years to Ruth E. Lyons; devoted father of Marie (Brian) Farkas and James Lyons; loving son of George E. and Kathleen Lyons; dear brother of Michael (Linda) Lyons, David Lyons, Jacqueline (Robert) Dunbar and the late Patricia Lyons; adoring grandfather of Garrett and Colin Farkas. Also survived by numerous brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. George gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and his trips to Disney World. Friends will be received Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, Pa 15090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10am, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Wexford. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , heart.org or a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now