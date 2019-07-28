|
|
NIEMAN GEORGE E.
Of Banksville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Husband of the late Eileen; beloved father of George J. (Shannon) and Robert J. (Ashley); grandfather of Haley, Lindsay, Madison, Robbie, and Noah; cousin of Sue Lauffer, Butch, and the late Paul Klinkner. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Monday only, 1-3 p.m and 6-8 p.m. Traditional Latin Mass of Christian Burial in St. James Church, 326 S. Main St., Pittsburgh, 15220, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Catholic Highschool, where George was a proud graduate in 1961. He was also passionate about Alabama Football and Duke Basketball. "ROLL TIDE!" A special thank you to the great care at Paramount Senior Living, Bethel Park, and their Hospice team. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019