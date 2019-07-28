Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
326 S. Main St
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE NIEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE E. NIEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE E. NIEMAN Obituary
NIEMAN GEORGE E.

Of Banksville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Husband of the late Eileen; beloved father of George J. (Shannon) and Robert J. (Ashley); grandfather of Haley, Lindsay, Madison, Robbie, and Noah; cousin of Sue Lauffer, Butch, and the late Paul Klinkner. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Monday only, 1-3 p.m and 6-8 p.m. Traditional Latin Mass of Christian Burial in St. James Church, 326 S. Main St., Pittsburgh, 15220, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Catholic Highschool, where George was a proud graduate in 1961. He was also passionate about Alabama Football and Duke Basketball. "ROLL TIDE!" A special thank you to the great care at Paramount Senior Living, Bethel Park, and their Hospice team. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now