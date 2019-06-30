RODGERS III GEORGE E.

Age 82, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on June 25, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA, after a two-year battle with cancer. George was a loving, supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; children, Michael, Steven (Marah), and Cathryn; siblings, Nancy Rodgers Milliron (William) and William (Carol); granddaughters, Emma and Tomma; and several nephews. George was born on March 21, 1937, in Bound Brook, New Jersey to George and Lydia (Mikesell) Rodgers. He graduated from Westminster College in 1961 with a degree in Business Administration. After becoming a bona fide "oil man" with Texaco Corp., he swept Marie Morris of Beaver, PA off her feet and married her in 1962. After stops in Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, NY and Boston, MA, settling once and for all in Pittsburgh, PA. George finished his 55-year career in the energy industry working for Texaco and then Guttman Oil Co. at age 76. George was an accomplished gardener and often shared the fruits of his labor with friends and caregivers. He was a gregarious individual who loved getting to know everything he could about anyone he met. He was also known as a great prankster to his family and friends. He was a devoted Christian and dedicated member of the Christ Church at Grove Farmand, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Helping Hands Ministry. George served on the Civil Service Commission while residing in Franklin Park, PA. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on July 2, 2019, at Christ Church at Grove Farm, 249 Duff Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. A memorial service will immediately follow. All are welcome to celebrate George's life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Hillman Cancer Center (Pittsburgh, PA). The family thanks the caregivers at UPMC's Hillman Cancer Center and Family Hospice and Palliative Care, as well as friends and family for their exemplary care, compassion, and support. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., www.simonsfuneralhome.com.