TEESE, SR. GEORGE E.

Age 83, of Oakland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 5, 2019. Son of the late George J. Teese and the late Margaret and Horace (Boo) Fennell. Beloved husband of 61 years to Emily (DeVitto); devoted father to George (Carolyn) Teese, Jr., Debbie (Bob) Olszewski, Sue (Tom) Welch and Pam (Patrick) Lupinacci; adoring Pap (Big Dog) to his grandchildren, Kristen (Joe) Maguire, George (Nicole) Teese, III, Jennifer (Kyle) Cicilioni, Christopher Laffan, Emily, Haley and Alexis Lupinacci; great Grandpap to Connor and Kayla Maguire, Declan Laffan; Big brother to Bill (Debbie) Fennell, Fred (Jomarie) Fennell and Theresa Fennell and the late Judy (Sam) Szymborski, Rich (Connie) Fennell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved dog, Geno. George was a proud veteran who served in Korea with the 101st Airborne. He was employed by both the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. He sat on the board of directors of CHSC where he also ran at the youth program as well as the maintenance department and Smile and Dine lunch program. George was a kind, caring and compassionate man who loved everyone and everyone loved him. Family and friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, Oakland Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Rosalia Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit George's memorial page at ELACHKO.com