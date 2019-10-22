|
|
BRICE GEORGE EDWARD
LOVED BY ALL. Born April 6, 1960, in Washington, Pennsylvania. Sixth child of Paul and Eleanor Brice. George passed away October 16, 2019, at the age of 59. Surrounded by family and friends he loved dearly. George was a pillar of his community. he had many accomplishments. Owner and operator of the West End Cafe for nearly 25 years. George's Cafe was a gathering place to celebrate birth, home going and place where the West End Family could gather. George served in the United States Army as a 13F Artillery Observer where he was awarded an honorable discharge as his father and all of his brothers. George was preceded in his home going by his father, Paul Catlin Brice; his mother, Eleanor George Brice; two brothers, Ford Catlin Brice and Leonard James Brice. George will continue to live on in the hearts of the ones whom he left behind: the love of his life and wife, LaShawn Cobb Brice; his children, Aaron, Minnie Fultz, George Edward Brice, Jr., George Geramie Brice, Joshua Paul Charles Brice, Sarena April McGinnis, Rashawn Ondre Brice-Cobb, Tisha Lashawn M. Brice-Cobb, and his baby Malik George E. Brice-Cobb; his siblings, Annetta Louis Brice, Alana Dawn Brice, his identical twin Paul Duncan Brice, and the baby Adora Bliss Brice. George will also be missed by his dear friends, Buster, Betty, Lloyd, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and too many to name. There will be a final celebration of his home going and memorial service held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his bar, 408 S. Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 from 12 noon until close. Please send cards, letters and flowers to the address above.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019