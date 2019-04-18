Home

Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Well-loved by all, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from Allegheny General Hospital from complications of a repair of an aortic aneurysm. He was 72. Born in Brookville, PA, on December 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Cletus and Gertrude (McLaughlin) Schill. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debi (Almasy) Schill, and they made their home in Coraopolis. He is survived by his son, Bill Schill and his daughter, Penelope "Ed's precious granddaughter," and son, Bob Schill; his daughters, Georgia (Tim) Hartswick, Lori Donahue, Melanie (Jason) Dorsey; six grandchildren; and his first great-grandchild, Jack. He is also survived by brothers and sister, Clete (Pat) Schill, Beth (Rich) Kindel, John (Katie) Schill and Joe (Cindy) Schill; also, many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Gipson. He was born and raised in Lucinda, PA graduating from St. Joseph School. He went on for his associate degree from Penn State University. He became an engineering draftsman for Dravo Corporation; after it closed, he worked for various other companies before he retired. He was an active member at the First Baptist Church of Coraopolis where he served as trustee and an usher. George was fun to be around and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly by family and friends. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. Rev. Mark Heiner will officiate. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to First Baptist Church of Coraopolis.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
