BAKER GEORGE F.

Of West Mifflin, on July 2, 2019, age 95. Son of the late George and Bridgette (Trant) Baker; beloved husband of 58 years to the late Dolores (Viscus) Baker; father of George P. (Alyson) Baker, Kathleen Merkel, Dennis (Louise) Baker, Patricia Baker and Bernadette (David) Keys; brother of Sister Virginia Baker, Jacqueline (James) Alexander, the late Rita Donaldson and Jack and Bernard Baker; grandfather of Joey Lynn Haft, George P. Jr., David and Matthew Baker, Brian Baker and Stacey Merkel, Dennis Anthony, Jr. and Tina Baker and Shannon, Jamie and Nathan Keys; also survived by 19 great-grandchildren. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, PA Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral mass Saturday, 10 a.m. at Resurrection Church. George was a devout Roman Catholic and a WWII veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a radio announcer for over 40 years in the Pittsburgh Radio Market on stations W.L.O.A (Bob F.M.), W.P.I.T., W.A.M.B., and W.C.V.I. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh. www.ccpgh.org www.swgfuneralhome.com.