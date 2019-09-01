|
|
BLAND, SR. GEORGE F.
Age 75, of Center Twp., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He is survived by a son, George Bland, Jr.; a daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Donald Anthony; and his life partner, Arlene Gromo. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, INC., 2640 Mill Street, Aliquippa where a funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11 a.m. www.darrochfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019