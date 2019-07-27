|
MAHER GEORGE F.
Age 78, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. George is survived by his beloved son, George Flinn Maher, Jr., of Pittsburgh; sisters-in-law, Janet Maher, of Pittsburgh, Nancy Martin (husband Paul), of Buffalo; nieces, Lori Miller, of Buffalo, Deborah Carr, of Pittsburgh, and Christine Maher, of New Jersey; nephews, William Maher, of Pittsburgh, and Daniel Maher, of New Jersey; the beloved family, John, Carol, Eanna and Ethan DeGuzma of Quincy, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. Maher; and by his parents, William and Jane Maher; brothers William and Robert Maher. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Family Hospice, 53 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh PA, 15243. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the JEFFERSON MEMEORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. Continuation of Viewing on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 11 am until 12 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 12 pm in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019