REICHEL GEORGE F.
Age 96, died peacefully in his sleep on August 9, 2019. George was from the "greatest generation" and served in WWII. He is survived by his son, Charles; his grandchild, Kimberly; and his daughter-in-law, Robin Reichel. He made peace with God, accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. He will truly be missed by friends and family. His legacy of love, caring, and humor will continue to live on. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 4123-561-0380 Friday Only, 3-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of his Life will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019