Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE F. REICHEL


1923 - 2019
GEORGE F. REICHEL Obituary
REICHEL GEORGE F.

Age 96, died peacefully in his sleep on August 9, 2019. George was from the "greatest generation" and served in WWII. He is survived by his son, Charles; his grandchild, Kimberly; and his daughter-in-law, Robin Reichel. He made peace with God, accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. He will truly be missed by friends and family. His legacy of love, caring, and humor will continue to live on. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 4123-561-0380 Friday Only, 3-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of his Life will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
