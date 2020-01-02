Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Januarius R. C. Church
Committal
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
St. Mary Cemetery Rd
East Brady, PA
GEORGE F. WALCUTT


1922 - 2020
GEORGE F. WALCUTT Obituary
WALCUTT GEORGE F.

Age 97 of Plum, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born June 4, 1922 in East Brady, PA, a son of the late Irvin and Sadie (Rayburg) Walcutt. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Conway) Walcutt. Loving father of Nora (Gary) Muzio and Mark (Kathy) Walcutt. Grandfather of Rita Muzio. Brother of William (late Kathleen) Walcutt and late siblings. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Januarius R. C. Church. Interment and committal will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, East Brady. Those attending the committal service are asked to meet at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Mary Cemetery Rd., East Brady, PA 16028 at 12:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
