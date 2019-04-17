Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
FORNOF GEORGE

Age 80, of McMurray, unexpectedly passed away on April 13, 2019. Loving husband of the late Dorothy Fornof; cherished father of Lorraine Fornof, Kenneth (Jennifer) Fornof, Jill (David) Miller and the late Donald Fornof; proud grandfather of Thomas, McKayla, McKenna and Darren; brother of Patricia (Harry) Clapp, Adamae (the late Harry) Gilmore and Adam (the late Esther) Fornof. George was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby Blackburn, Garnet Reed and John Fornof; he is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. Funeral services will be held Friday 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in George's name to the Trolley Museum, 1 Museum Rd., Washington, PA 15301. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
