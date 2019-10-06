Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE SAMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE FOSTER SAMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE FOSTER SAMPSON Obituary
SAMPSON GEORGE FOSTER

Age 65, of Blawnox, passed away on September 18, 2019. George was the son of the late Clyde Joseph Sampson and Mary Regina (Michalowski) Sampson. Brother of the late Carol Vogt. Dear brother of Arthur (Linda) Sampson, Ernest (Brenda) Sampson, Mary Grubb, Graci (William) Falkner and Harriet (Greg) Barkey. George loved motorcycles, animals and gardening. A thoughtful loving soul, he always remembered birthdays, holidays and special occasions. George proudly served our country during Vietnam in the U.S.M.C. Interment service with honors will be held Tuesday, October 8th, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10:00 a.m. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now