SAMPSON GEORGE FOSTER
Age 65, of Blawnox, passed away on September 18, 2019. George was the son of the late Clyde Joseph Sampson and Mary Regina (Michalowski) Sampson. Brother of the late Carol Vogt. Dear brother of Arthur (Linda) Sampson, Ernest (Brenda) Sampson, Mary Grubb, Graci (William) Falkner and Harriet (Greg) Barkey. George loved motorcycles, animals and gardening. A thoughtful loving soul, he always remembered birthdays, holidays and special occasions. George proudly served our country during Vietnam in the U.S.M.C. Interment service with honors will be held Tuesday, October 8th, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10:00 a.m. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019