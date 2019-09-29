|
GETTY GEORGE
Of Forest Hills, age 85, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marlene P. (Downey) Getty for 57 years. Loving father of Chris (Barb) Getty, Tim (Denise) Getty and Lorri (Dwayne) Leviere; treasured grandfather of Tanya (William) Thomas, Shawn (Abby Dodson) Getty, Danielle Getty, Sofia Getty and Cameron J. Leviere; proud great-grandfather of Christopher and Theodore Thomas. George was the last surviving of seven siblings from the Benjamin and Anna Getty Family of Hazelwood. George was a Korean War Army veteran. After his military service, George attended the University of Pittsburgh on the G.I. Bill while working full-time at USSteel, Homestead Works. After earning his Bachelor's Degree he was hired by Arthur Young accounting firm. George passed his CPA exam and became hired by PPG. While with PPG, George attended Duquesne University's Law School at night and, at age 38, he graduated and passed the bar exam. He retired from PPG but continued his private law practice for a few more years. In retirement, George delighted in fishing at Pymatuning and Canada. He also enjoyed playing golf and traveling. However, most of all, he loved to be with his family. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. George's funeral service will be on Wednesday at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. George will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 8140 Ardmore Blvd., Pgh., PA 15221 or the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or www.dav.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019