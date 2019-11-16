|
JONES GEORGE H.
Age 58, Of Sheraden, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Husband of Adoracion (Yuzon) Jones; father of Roosevelt (Lisa) Yuzon, Gladys and Jay Jones; grandfather of Cassidy and Carmen; son of Donna and the late Harold J. Jones, Jr.; brother of Harold, John Paul and Donna Jones. George was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired Allegheny County Fireman. Friends received on Saturday, November 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden where a Blessing service will be held on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Interment with military honors will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at the cemetery. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019