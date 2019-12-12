Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Blessing Service
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home 165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA
View Map
Age 88, of GreenTree, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen (Horvath) Kerr; father of Meghan Kerr, Erin (Nathan) Bastien and Kaitlin Kerr; grandfather of Benjamin, Natalie and Emma; brother of the late Shirley Noland; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. George was a Navy Veteran during the Korean War, also an active member of the Beadling Club and enjoyed bowling, shuffleboard and Bocce. George was devoted to his family especially spending time with his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Visitation 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the Blessing Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday. Burial will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205 or Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233. 


www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
